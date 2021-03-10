To the editor:

In response to John Gessner’s article “Schulz floats novel idea,” we support Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz’s proposal to study how the taxpayers of Burnsville could direct a small portion of their city taxes to services they value. We feel this idea would give taxpayers more control of how their money is spent by city government and help contribute to city government accountability. 

 

Gary and Jennifer Kleine

Burnsville

