To the editor:
Well, I finally heard back from the governor’s office. It was the typical politician’s response, totally ignoring my objections and repeating why he was doing what he was doing, as if to a 5-year-old. That is, he will continue the “Clean Cars Minnesota” rulemaking process, “to fight climate change.” Perhaps that is appropriate, since basically I asked the 5-year-old’s question of “Why?” The answer was already well known, except to the governor. The official computer climate models say these economically damaging rules will reduce climate change (a.k.a. global warming) by a total of 0.002 degrees Celsius over the next 100 years! Meanwhile, other arbitrary rules prevent us mining the metals needed to build those electric cars, or burning the coal and natural gas needed to power them! It’s the same magical thinking that insists the economically damaging spring lockdowns prevented the surge of fall COVID-19 cases we have just seen.
Now a typical 5-year-old would ask “Why?” again, and here the fun begins. The governor reasons that 15 other states are engaged in the same rulemaking. Remember what Mama said, “If 15 of your friends decided to do something incredibly stupid, would you do it, too?”
Jerry Ewing
Apple Valley
