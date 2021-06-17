To the editor:

What moon is state Sen. Lindsey Port, District 56, living on? Her nasty political whine opinion, “Minnesotans’ voices are missing and it shows” is so outrageous it defies a measured response.

Let this suffice: I live in Eagan and my state delegate is a liberal Democrat; my state senator is a liberal Democrat; my governor is a liberal Democrat; my congressperson is a radical Democrat; my two U.S. senators are radical Democrats; the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate are controlled by very radical Democrats; and the White House is in the thrall of an unelected star chamber of Democrats and their fronts, two elected Democrats, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Do you think anyone believes how poor little Democrats need sympathy because they can’t spend more and they don’t already have too much power?

Beam me up, Scotty!

Jim Beers

Eagan

Recommended for you

Load comments