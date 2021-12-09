Every year at this time we commemorate one of the darkest days in U.S. history, the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor, which thrust us into World War II. That event prompted me to consider other dark days in our country’s past, such as Sept. 11, 2001. We are, however, approaching the one-year anniversary of our country’s single darkest day, Jan. 6, 2021. As we witnessed on TV, rioters violently overran security forces, destroyed property, and injured more than 100 D.C. and Capitol police (four officers subsequently died by suicide) in the name of a president who legitimately and legally lost an election. Multiple recounts, “audits,” and 61 failed lawsuits definitively confirm this.
If it wasn’t already obvious, Jan. 6, 2021 was our darkest day because, while the 1941 and 2001 attacks were from foreign enemies, the 2021 assault was an inside job from domestic sources instigated by a sitting president. Even Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for the riot (cbsnews.com). Additionally, past foreign attacks, while tragic, actually united us as a country. The January 2021 insurrection intentionally and sadly divided us further.
To be clear, this letter has nothing to do with politics. It is about accountability, facts, and historical accuracy. The events leading up to and the inexcusable actions on Jan. 6 must be remembered, judged, and condemned on their own merits. In contrast, I appeal to my fellow citizens to rise above that behavior, treat each other with decency, empathy, and civility, regardless of philosophical differences. Those are the characteristics of a healthy democracy. While parts of our society may have lost that ability, we can make that choice on a daily basis, knowing that our actions and speech toward others reveal our own character.
