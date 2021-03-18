To the editor:
It is unreal that in this day and age that racial tension has raised its ugly head, again. Is is as if we have gone back 400 years.
Bigotry and biases have to be passed along from family to family.
Does anyone remember seeing the movie, “South Pacific”? There is a song entitled, “You Have to be Carefully Taught” in it.
In one of the stanzas, the song goes:
“You have to be taught before it’s too late. Before you are 6 or 7 or 8. To hate the people your parents hate, you have to be carefully taught.” Let’s teach kindness and tolerance. After all, we are brothers and sisters to each other no matter the race. Our DNA proves this.
Phyllis Peter
Apple Valley
