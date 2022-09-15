“23,000 open positions to fill in the senior care industry.”
“One in five caregiver positions are unfilled in Minnesota.”
“78% of Minnesota’s nursing homes are limiting admissions.”
Seniors in our communities need help – and access to care is growing agonizingly difficult. How can a workforce with 23,000 openings serve all the older adults who need care? How do we expect caregivers to avoid burnout if the Legislature is not helping change policies to address this care crisis?
It will continue unless lawmakers act.
We are proud of the dedicated professional caregivers who serve Minnesota’s seniors. They deserve to make a wage that reflects the critical, skilled care they provide. But we are frustrated by politics that have tied our hands and limited our ability to compensate them with the wages they deserve.
Our long-term care settings, which have been chronically underfunded, need support from lawmakers to stay afloat. As the cost of care continues to go up, the problem has only become worse. Many nursing homes and assisted living centers have not survived, with 18 nursing homes closing since 2019, six this year alone. Others are serving fewer people than they once did because they can’t find the workforce they need to provide care.
This workforce crisis is occurring just as access to care is becoming more and more critical. Minnesota’s population is aging. The state is now home to over 1 million people over 65, and approximately 70% of them will need long-term care during their lifetime. Older adults deserve access to the care they need, when and where they need it.
It’s the responsibility of lawmakers to invest in seniors and their caregivers since they play an essential role in setting the rates for seniors who receive long-term care. They didn’t finish their work during the 2022 legislative session, and we could not be more disappointed.
We urge lawmakers – those currently in office and those seeking election – to take action. Minnesotans – particularly those in senior care – deserve better. We ask our state’s leaders to act now before it’s too late.
ELIZABETH LETICH
Farmington Health Services, Trinity Campus administrator
