To the editor:
Just read the letter to the editor of May 28 attributed to Al Kranz of Burnsville regarding the need to fight critical race theory in schools. Mr. Kranz provides some interesting points, however, I would offer that anyone that has a remote interest/curiosity in CRT go to the Internet and read the Wikipedia.org entry for CRT. CRT seems to be a concept/theory that has aspects for consideration that are broad and deep. The wiki entry cites many authors/reference links. If CRT is destined to become a topical issue, then citizens should become well versed on the topic.
I also offer that perhaps our schools are the proper place for such discussions. Schools exist to educate and part of education is to evaluate, discuss and learn new things. Schools are staffed by trained educators and school districts typically seek parental advisement/consultation. School boards are subject to community election. Not much to be scared of.
It would seem that updating curriculum to reflect new concepts should be an expectation of the educational system. Perhaps the appropriate discussion direction should be what aspects of CRT should be taught in what manner and at what level? Let’s move forward. School districts seem to have proper mechanisms in place for evaluation/transparency.
And finally … perhaps school districts could use their educational expertise to provide community outreach educational opportunities for parents/general public to learn more about CRT. Nothing wrong with well informed citizens.
Tom McDonough
Eagan
