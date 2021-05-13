To the editor:
This is in response to the April 23 article describing the officer-involved shooting in Burnsville. The joint statement made by Sen. Lindsey Port and Reps. Kaela Berg and Jess Hanson is yet another example of how far this country and some leaders have not understood the reality of life in America.
It said in part: “We must continue to demand action on police accountability, value all people, and make meaningful investments in our communities.” These police officers acted with great restraint in this incident from start to finish. They acted with deadly force only when the suspect pointed a gun at an oncoming driver to yet again try and carjack another vehicle.
If you listen to the entire dispatch of the event, these officers used proper restraint and common sense in dealing with the suspect. If any of these “leaders” had been in the vehicle that the suspect was pointing a gun at, they wouldn’t be asking for police accountability. They would be grateful the police took action to save their lives.
It is yet another example of saying something in a statement to placate the general mood of those who are against the police. The Burnsville police should be commended for their actions, which should not be the subject of a statement asking for action on police accountability.
Shameful, disrespectful and wrong. These “leaders” should be held accountable for their statement.
I, for one, commend the Burnsville police, and many should be saying the same. Our Police Department is one of the best in the country. I, for one, am grateful for their service to the community. Thank you Burnsville police!
DAVID LIMBERG
Burnsville
