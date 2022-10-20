To the editor:

I’m a longtime resident of the community now redistricted as 56A and I’m writing in support of Joe Landru for House representative. I’d like to start out by asking my fellow neighbors how they think things are going in our community and country. The most optimistic response might be uncertain, but other responses might be concerned, nervous, and perhaps frustrated. I want to know that my neighbors and I are going to be safe, and I want costs at the grocery store and pump to be restored, therefore my response would be concerned.

Load comments