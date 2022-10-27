I’m a longtime resident of the community now redistricted as 56A and I’m writing in support of Joe Landru for House representative. I’d like to start out by asking my fellow neighbors how they think things are going in our community and country. The most optimistic response might be uncertain, but other responses might be concerned, nervous, and perhaps frustrated. I want to know that my neighbors and I are going to be safe, and I want costs at the grocery store and pump to be restored, therefore my response would be concerned.
Joe says that “We need a strong stance against crime and a stronger message of support to our Law Enforcement. We need smart energy policy ideas that stop raising the cost of gas, cost of food, and the cost of living.” I agree. How about you, don’t you agree?
Crime, violence, and lawlessness are out of control, and criminal behavior is moving into suburbs like ours. (You can find updated crime information at HighCrimeMN.com) Joe has experience in public safety, as he has been an Apple Valley Volunteer Firefighter for 20+ years. If elected, trust Joe to give it his all to fix things and get the ball moving in the right direction.
We’re in a recession and there have been massive amounts of spending. We deserve better than what our current leadership provides. I urge readers to take action by voting for Joe Landru as House Representative for 56A.
