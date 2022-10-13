To the editor:
We would like to recommend Joe Landru as our representative for Minnesota House District 56A.
Our system of beliefs is rooted in our conservative values. We believe the best government is achieved through the healthy discussion and debate that occurs from a balanced political process, not one that is dominated by any singular point of view. As a conservative, Joe Landru possesses qualities that will help bring about much-needed balance; including an insightful mind, respect for his fellow citizens, ability to forge consensus, and a genuine sense of patriotism.
We have seen crime increase in Minnesota over the past few years. Joe Landru understands the negative effect of dangerous rhetoric like “defund the police.” For over 20 years, Joe Landru has served as a volunteer firefighter in Apple Valley, so he already shows a great sense of duty and public service. In St. Paul, Joe Landru will deliver the message that we value public safety and want equal application of justice under the law.
As parents, our government is attacking our God-given rights to raise our own children. We do not co-parent with the government. The responsibility of teaching morals and values to children belongs to their families, not their schools. A child’s education at school should go back to the basics: reading, writing, math, honest and factual history, and proper scientific principles. Joe Landru trusts parents to make the right choices for their children’s education and wants school tax dollars to follow the child. He also believes that parents have the right to determine what medical procedures their children should, or should not, be subject to, free from coercion. He will work to protect our parental rights by voting against bills which would erode those rights.
Joe Landru wants the best possible government for all Minnesotans. We urge residents in Apple Valley SD56A to vote for Joe Landru on Nov. 8.
Adam and Angela Zorn
Apple Valley
