To the editor:
I am a long time resident of Apple Valley and I know that the best candidate for Minnesota House District 56A is Joe Landru.
Public safety is very important to Minnesotans and Joe Landru will bring common sense solutions to the problems that arise in our community. As an Apple Valley volunteer firefighter for over 20 years, Joe knows firsthand how important it is to fully fund and support our police/law enforcement, fire department, and EMS. He will demand that we enforce the laws that are already in place and send a clear message that streets filled with crime and lawlessness are not acceptable. Every Minnesotan has the right to public safety. This state and its citizens deserve better solutions, rather than the empty promises of the DFL.
Joe Landru, an Apple Valley High School graduate, is the best candidate to fight for a quality education for our children. For our youth to be productive in life, they need to be taught reading, writing, arithmetic, and honest American/world history, not political rhetoric. They need to be educated on our Constitution and the Bill of Rights and understand how our country was founded and what a wonderful gift that our freedom is. To realize these truths will make it harder for others to take those liberties away from them. Joe Landru is the candidate who will support this very critical work.
Joe Landru believes that what makes Minnesota great are the people of Minnesota. We work hard to raise our families and make the world a better place than before we got here. We don’t need more government programs, more government regulations, or more government waste. We need common sense in St. Paul and I believe that Joe Landru will stand up and represent us at the capital and help to get us on track. Make sure to vote Joe Landru for House District 56A. We can do this!
Karen Mahon
Apple Valley
