When I started prosecuting at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office in 2019, I knew almost immediately Elizabeth Lamin was one to sidle up to. I did just that – quickly jumping on a gang case with her just to have the opportunity to learn from this revered frontline prosecutor – in spite of my 10 years of practice.
Elizabeth is a leader and mentor to many attorneys who have come and gone from the RCAO and many of whom are still present. She teaches from the trenches and that is always the type of leader I will follow. Having experience with frontline work gains respect and trust and is vital to the role of Dakota County attorney. Respected by colleagues, law enforcement and the community, there is no doubt Elizabeth will do the same within her own community as Dakota County attorney.
While she is no stranger to the courtroom, Elizabeth also understands the place of restorative justice. She has helped advocate for and spearhead many alternative justice initiatives and treatment courts – understanding there is a place for both tenacity and grace. I learned of her work in this area when she helped orchestrate bringing in a circle justice group that she participated in, to an all-staff meeting. The purpose was to show how criminal justice partners can – and should – work and engage with community to combat crime. I also learned that Elizabeth would go to the jail to engage with individuals she had prosecuted to gain perspective and insight into the perpetuation of gang and gun violence – to try and bring about some change. When it comes to Elizabeth, words without action have no place. She recognizes that not all problems can be solved with a conviction.
Frontline experience, integrity of character, and strength in the face of adversity – this is what we will get with Elizabeth as Dakota County attorney. As an Apple Valley resident, I will be voting for Elizabeth Lamin.
