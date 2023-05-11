To the editor:
Thank you for featuring the District 194 Spring Break France trip on April 28 and for highlighting the Lakeville performances at the state French speaking contest on May 5.
I am writing this letter to increase the community’s awareness of District 194’s recent decision to completely eliminate its French program.
The district lists integrity, “being honest and authentic in every interaction,” among its five Core Values. I encourage the community to review the communication shared by the district about the budget cuts. The word French doesn’t even appear in the final list of cuts.
It is true that a relatively small number of students are currently enrolled in French. Our school district offers a lot of interesting courses, and it is hard for electives to compete. Since many students take a world language in anticipation of attending college, however, it seems like a district as large as Lakeville would still want to offer three world languages.
The budget cuts established a required minimum enrollment of 15 students or more. One might think that the 2023-24 French classes were eliminated due to enrollment numbers below this threshold. However, with the exception of one class at 14, the 2023-24 enrollment numbers exceed this minimum, and that’s before the anticipated increase in enrollment now that French and ASL have been cut from the middle schools.
One might think that District 194 has had difficulty hiring French teachers. This is not true. I am not aware of a time that Lakeville could not staff its French classes. I am honored to count myself among the highly qualified French teachers who have served Lakeville for the past (60?) years.
I feel very bad for the Lakeville students currently enrolled in French who are being told to take online French from a different district next year. I feel worse for the younger students who will not have the opportunity to even begin their study of French in a face-to-face classroom.
Readers may be interested in a New York Magazine article which was published on April 18: Pick a Practical Major, Like French.
Anne Muske
Lakeville North and Lakeville South French teacher
