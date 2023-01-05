To the editor:
The Lakeville City Council is showing hubris in snubbing Richard Henderson for the vacancy that was created when Luke Hellier was elected mayor.
The voters were smart enough to know that when Hellier was running unopposed for mayor, his election would mean the two open council seats on the ballot would become three.
Henderson finished an incredibly strong third, nearly edging out incumbent Joshua Lee. They both ran many thousands of votes ahead of the third- and fourth-place finishers.
The power of incumbency is strong, but consider this: Henderson’s 12,277 votes is more than twice the number of votes that Lee received when he first won; it’s also thousands more than Council Member John Bermel received, and more votes that gave Hellier a first term.
In fact, no one has ever won that many votes without serving on the council. Let that sink in.
Henderson ran a truly nonpartisan campaign, and pledges to serve that way as well. I’ve seen conservatives, moderates and progressives all stepping up to support him, which indicates he is a pretty popular guy. His 16-year career in the United States military, and licensing as a civil engineer, give him a perspective that is lacking in the current members. He’s also a small business owner and knocked on thousands of doors and invested hundreds of hours in conversations with members of the community to learn what they want from their city government.
Passing over Henderson to interview three applicants who have never offered themselves to the voters is going to undermine the faith our community should be able to put in their city government.
Charles Smith-Dewey
Lakeville
