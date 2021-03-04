To the editor:
I’ve lived in Minnesota my entire life and cannot believe what I’m seeing out of folks and especially our elected officials. Minnesotans are hardy folks and I’m used to people pulling together for each other. Unfortunately, we’ve received quite the opposite.
We have a tyrannical governor who has pushed illegal and unconstitutional executive orders down the throats of our neighbors with no care for us. Going so far to lock us in our homes. Unreal.
The good news is that some state representatives - including Rep. Erik Mortensen - have stepped up to the plate to fight for us. The bad news is that state representative Jon Koznick refuses to fight for us.
On Feb. 8, House Resolution 2 was introduced in St. Paul moving to impeach Gov. Tim Walz for corrupt and criminal behavior. There are five Articles of Impeachment: Violating separation of powers unconstitutionally writing laws, inventing criminal penalties, banning the exercise of religion, taking private property and banning non-emergency medicine. Walz has gone full-blown authoritarian dictator.
There is a remedy for a governor who violates their oath of office to uphold the U.S. and state constitutions - impeachment! But holding this wild governor accountable is being held up by Koznick. He took an oath on Jan. 5 to abide by the U.S. and state constitution, as did Walz, which he is failing by not holding Walz accountable for his illegal and unconstitutional edicts.
Our neighbors need to send a strong message to Koznick that we expect him to fight for us and to be responsive to what our district needs. And that’s to put an end to Walz unconstitutional, out-of-control reign. Please email Koznick at rep.jon.koznick@house.mn and demand he co-author the resolution to impeach Walz.
Those who haven’t done so can sign the online petition and join hundreds to impeach Walz now. We must work together to end this madness!
Mary Kusske
Lakeville
