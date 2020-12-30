To the editor:
It has always been my belief that people in the world who quietly do good things for others in the course of their day go unnoticed. I want to publicly thank the three people who stopped and offered me assistance on Dec. 22 when I was walking, slipped on a patch of ice and broke my patella. Not only did they stop, they stayed with me until my family arrived. I regret that with all that transpired I did not ask their names so I could thank them personally. I am publicly acknowledging their kindness in the hope that others will offer assistance to another when an opportunity arises. It warms my heart to know that there are still people who will step up when they see a stranger in need. Thank you, thank you, thank you to my three good Samaritans.
Pat Christiansen
Burnsville
