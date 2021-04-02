To the editor:

When Dakota Electric Association’s Board of Directors’ election ballots are circulated this month, I urge members to vote for Judy Kimmes. Judy has demonstrated commitment to renewable energy sources for a cleaner environment. She represents the diverse population of Dakota Electric’s rural-urban mix of 110,000-plus members, and she speaks up for us as members of the DEA Cooperative.

That’s why I will cast my ballot to re-elect Judy Kimmes to DEA’s Board of Directors. I hope you will too.

Linda Larson

Rosemount

Load comments