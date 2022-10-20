Lakeville parents, staff and especially students are extremely fortunate to have Kim Baker as a candidate running for the District 194 School Board. She has worked for over 20 years in public education teaching special education; thus, she can bring that very needed perspective to the School Board. Kim has volunteered in the Lakeville School District for 10 years on the Special Education Advisory Council and is currently the special education parent liaison for Lakeville Schools.
Kim Baker has been a fierce advocate of families of students with disabilities and has gone above and beyond (even all the way to the Capitol building!) to speak on behalf of our children who need that voice. Our family has known Kim for six years. Our daughter was struggling in a school that had given up on her. When she came to Kim Baker’s classroom she flourished, finally having a teacher who took the time to understand what our child needed and knew how to give her that. It’s Kim’s passion to help students find their strengths and thrive.
Likewise, the parents, students and teachers at Lakeville schools will find in Kim Baker a compassionate, strong advocate on the School Board. I encourage District 194 residents to support her with their votes on Nov. 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.