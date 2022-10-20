To the editor:

Lakeville parents, staff and especially students are extremely fortunate to have Kim Baker as a candidate running for the District 194 School Board. She has worked for over 20 years in public education teaching special education; thus, she can bring that very needed perspective to the School Board. Kim has volunteered in the Lakeville School District for 10 years on the Special Education Advisory Council and is currently the special education parent liaison for Lakeville Schools.

