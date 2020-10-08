To the editor:
At the Sept. 14 Burnsville Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, Minnesota Senate District 56 candidates Lindsey Port and Dan Hall agreed on a few issues. Both candidates want more support for our suburban police forces, and both oppose efforts to “defund the police.” Both candidates advocate for a “dig and move” plan to address our overflowing landfill near the Minnesota River, and both support legislation aimed at revitalizing the Burnsville Center.
However, there are several key differences between the candidates. Lindsey Port promotes a diverse and inclusive Minnesota and policies that will strengthen equity for minority and LGBTQ+ communities. Lindsey Port advocates for fully funding public education for everyone. Dan Hall sponsored anti-gay marriage legislation, and Dan Hall (a pastor) publicly proclaimed, “I will personally go to jail before I ever perform a marriage for a homosexual” (Pioneer Press, February 2013). Dan Hall removed his children from the Minneapolis Public Schools because of desegregation (City Pages, April 2011).
Lindsey Port believes in creating clean energy jobs and policies that address the devastating impact of climate change. She believes MPCA scientists’ warnings that the Burnsville Freeway Landfill landfill risks someday contaminating our local drinking water. Dan Hall denies the science of climate change (Savage Pacer, July 2020) and promotes more U.S. oil drilling (campaign website). During the forum, Dan Hall stated he is not convinced that the landfill pollution could lead to significant drinking water contamination. Over the past decade, Dan Hall has failed to fix the landfill issue.
Lindsey Port follows the Department of Health’s pandemic recommendations and has chosen not to campaign door to door. I have seen Dan Hall door knocking in our neighborhood putting our health at risk by talking closely with neighbors without wearing a mask. Dan Hall has voted to fire state commissioners in retaliation for the governor’s use of executive powers to keep Minnesotans safe (Star Tribune, September 2020).
Dan Hall’s beliefs and policies are wrong for Minnesota. Lindsey Port will ensure affordable health care for all, fully fund public education for every child, protect our environment, and represent all Minnesotans.
DANIEL TRAJANO
Savage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.