To the editor:

When Congress first gets back to work after Nov. 3, we can expect some of the most important bills on health care, education, and COVID-19 relief to be debated in January and the few months that follow. But right now a state law that might not even be constitutional could reschedule our election to February, and that would leave us without a representative in Congress for those critical months. I’m proud of our current U.S. Rep. Angie Craig for putting people over party to challenge this bad law.

Angie’s making sure our votes for Congress will be counted in November. Knowing that’s possible, I have filled out my entire ballot, including the race for Congress, and I have voted for Angie Craig. We deserve representation in Congress, and she’s the best person to do it.

David LaMotte

Eagan

