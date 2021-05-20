To the editor:
I am a senior at the School of Environmental Studies, and our last unit is about activities that help the environment in the long term. My project is about informing families about the effects of runoff and ways to decrease it, specifically cleaning storm drains.
To keep our bodies of water clean for future generations we need to keep their ecosystems balanced now and keep them that way. To do so effectively we must understand what is harming the waters and us in turn.
According to Public Health, inadequately managed stormwater runoff is linked with waterborne disease outbreaks after large falls of rain. While runoff’s effect on the environment is varied and vast, in my project I am trying to help reduce the source of pollutants that affects stormwater runoff.
To help keep the balance we must clean our storm drains because they collect trash and dead vegetation that upset the natural wildlife and the amount of phosphorus the water has. This increase in phosphorus causes more algal blooms that end up harming the water as it makes the water less diverse.
I encourage people to seek out more information about projects that also help with runoff like green roofs, rain gardens and cleaning storm drains and removing waste around them.
Tess Zickrick
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.