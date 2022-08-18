To the editor:
When it comes time to vote, statewide races draw a lot of our attention. We also tend to notice our local city elections, but hovering in between are some very important county positions. One of them is Dakota County attorney.
Not many people realize all this position entails: prosecuting all felony offenses; all juvenile offenses; protecting rights of crime victims, vulnerable children and adults; providing child support enforcement services – all of this in addition to proving legal services to the Dakota County Board and county departments.
This position is responsible for a staff of about 100 employees and a budget of over $8 million. Because Kathy Keena has served for 22 years within the Dakota County Attorney Office, she has experienced every facet of the work performed there – as the criminal division head, as chief deputy, and now as the Dakota County attorney for the past year. Keena previously served as the Lyon County attorney for five years. Clearly, Keena has the necessary management experience and leadership skills to best carry the work of this office forward.
Beyond this, county positions are supposed to remain non-partisan. When I spoke with Kathy on this, she explained that on some issues she falls more to the left, while on other issues she falls more to the right. This makes her perfect for the job. It means that Kathy can relate to people with opinions and concerns on both sides of the issues. However, at the end of the day, Keena remains committed to non-partially applying and executing our laws, in defense of our communities, our families, and those who are troubled or vulnerable in our midst.
Of the candidates for Dakota County attorney, Kathy Keena clearly has the strongest qualifications and is striving to keep the right non-partisan balance so that she can represent all of us well. One of the best things you can do for our community is to vote to “Keep Keena” in the Nov. 8 general election.
Karin Miller
Lakeville
