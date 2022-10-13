On Nov. 8, Dakota County voters will have a choice to make for county attorney. We are writing in support of the current County Attorney Kathy Keena. She brings over 25-years of experience serving the citizens of Dakota County and previously served as county attorney in Lyon County, Minnesota. Her opponent, Matt Little, has no experience as a prosecutor and has never tried a criminal case.
During her 20 years with the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Kathy has held a variety of positions in both the criminal and civil divisions. Jim Backstrom, the previous county attorney, recognized her excellence promoting her to lead the criminal division. In addition, prior to becoming county attorney, Kathy served as the chief deputy county attorney. She works diligently holding criminals accountable for their actions while safeguarding the rights of victims, protecting children and vulnerable adults. She is a strong supporter of diversion programs focusing on military veterans and low-level drug offenders. Kathy has overwhelming support from law enforcement and the police chiefs across Dakota County. They recognize the contributions the County Attorney’s Office has made under Kathy’s leadership and want it to continue.
In contrast, her opponent has highlighted his main attribute as party affiliation. He doesn’t seem to understand that the office of county attorney is non-partisan. Because the County Attorney’s Office handles a wide variety of delicate issues including campaign and election complaints, the holder of the office should never be viewed as affiliated with one political party. Doing so it undermines the trust of the citizens.
There is one clear choice this November, keep Kathy Keena as our county attorney.
