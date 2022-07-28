One of the critical roles in our public safety system is our county attorney. Kathy Keena, our current Dakota County attorney, is our choice for the future. She fully understands, and has the experience, to protect public safety by: prosecuting crime; collaborating with stakeholders to target those dealing with mental health issues and keeping them out of the criminal justice system; helping people break the cycle between their mental health and/or substance use disorder and criminal behavior; effectively lead a large department of skilled staff; and support the county in all aspects of legal services. Kathy is the only choice based upon experience as tough on crime and keeping our streets safe.
Furthermore, Kathy has been the executive leader in two counties, Dakota and Lyon. She is a proven advocate for victim’s rights and has demonstrated her creativity in partnerships and drug treatment approaches for offenders. Kathy is also a skilled litigator and has successfully argued a case in front of the United States Supreme Court on behalf of the citizens of Dakota County.
The bottom line, Kathy has helped keep Lakeville the safest city in Minnesota.
Vote for Kathy Keena in the primary election on Aug. 9 and on Election Day Nov. 8 to ensure we keep Kathy as our county attorney to protect Lakeville families.
Early voting for the primary on Aug. 9 has begun. In my view, vote Kathy Keena to continue her excellent work as county attorney supporting Lakeville and all of Dakota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.