To the editor:

One of the critical roles in our public safety system is our county attorney. Kathy Keena, our current Dakota County attorney, is our choice for the future. She fully understands, and has the experience, to protect public safety by: prosecuting crime; collaborating with stakeholders to target those dealing with mental health issues and keeping them out of the criminal justice system; helping people break the cycle between their mental health and/or substance use disorder and criminal behavior; effectively lead a large department of skilled staff; and support the county in all aspects of legal services. Kathy is the only choice based upon experience as tough on crime and keeping our streets safe.

