Minnesota has one of the strongest Emergency Medical Services systems in the country. We can be confident that when a Minnesotan dials 911, they will receive skilled and equitable emergency care. This quality of care that we’re all accustomed to could be at risk, though. There are discussions underway at the Capitol that could dismantle our current Primary Service Area system for EMS.
The current PSA system works and works well. Instead of multiple EMS services competing for the best paying patients (and leaving others without care), there are instead set service areas that ensure no individual, community, neighborhood, or rural area is excluded. However, some communities in Minnesota that do not currently own the ambulance licenses are interested in dismantling the current system.
Similar moves in other states have resulted in destabilizing the whole health care system. As a physician and a proud Minnesotan, I do not want to see that happen here. I do not want to see our most vulnerable communities receive a lower level of care. I do not want to see large corporations move in and diminish the quality of care.
Join me in urging our elected officials to keep PSA laws intact and protect our broader community.
Alec Bunting
Emergency medicine physician at Hennepin Healthcare
