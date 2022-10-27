To the editor:

We who are signing this letter of support for the reelection of Kathy Keena have a combination of over 70 years employed in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office. The county attorney is the chief criminal prosecutor for the county. It is a position wisely designated non-partisan, consistent with the tremendous power the county attorney has in deciding whether or not to charge a citizen with a crime. The county attorney wields the power to bring the force of the government against the individual, and decisions should be guided by no considerations other than justice, fairness, and the letter of the law. It is an issue of fundamental importance to the administration of justice that this attempt by Matt Little to transform the office into a politically partisan office be rejected by the voters. Justice cannot be served where bias, or even the appearance of bias, is present.

