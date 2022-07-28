You don’t have to go far in the Twin Cities metropolitan area to hear people gravely concerned about crime. From light rail trains that are unsafe to even go between terminals at MSP airport to catalytic converters being stolen out of cars in suburban driveways to parents on the Northside of Minneapolis pleading for help in ensuring their kids can make it home safe from school, one thing is certain: we’ve got a problem.
In all the heated arguments about policing, which seems to have dominated our public safety debates, we’ve paid way too little attention to the role of prosecutors. Having watched “Law & Order” now for decades, most Americans are acutely aware that capturing and arresting criminals is just one piece of the justice system. We need strong prosecutors who see their role as keeping criminals off the street as well.
Dakota County has an important choice to make this election in choosing a county attorney. After the retirement of the iconic Jim Backstrom, who ably defended our public safety for a generation, we will be electing a successor.
When our County Board had to choose a successor to fill Backstrom’s term, they unanimously chose Kathy Keena, a 22-year veteran of the County Attorney’s Office. She is not a career politician or activist – she’s a career prosecutor. Her experience and commitment to Dakota County over the last two decades made her the County Board’s perfect choice for county attorney. And she is our perfect choice as well.
When crimes occur, and we know they will, we need a competent and determined prosecutor in Dakota County, not someone with an eye on the next office or an ideological statement to make. That person is acting Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
