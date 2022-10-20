The long political season is coming to a conclusion. When you evaluate candidates it all comes down to their character. Does the candidate represent the values of Burnsville? Respect of others, honest, and faithful to family, friends, and the community?
This year I have had the opportunity to work with and get to know Dan Kealey. Through our work together with the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events, I found Dan to be insightful and articulate. He is a diligent listener and open to having a conversation, no matter the topic.
Dan is chair of the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster. Dan displayed strong leadership during all phases of the festival. He focused on what is needed to do to enhance the experience for all citizens and to be more inclusive. He introduced the sensory and quiet zone. How do we ensure the diverse culture of Burnsville, not only feels welcome but there is something for everyone to enjoy?
Dan’s work on the Burnsville City Council is difficult and challenging. Dan has not shied away from difficult and complex topics or conversations. He explains his position and truly appreciates feedback and questions. I found that to be part of Dan’s humble nature.
That is why I am voting for the re-election of Dan Kealey to the Burnsville City Council.
