To the editor:
In 1995, Elizabeth Kautz was sworn into office as our mayor. I have had the privilege of working with her and experienced her leadership inside our municipal organization. She supported our public safety initiatives, including our firefighters and paramedics. She understood that police and fire were the first responders to the incidents. She was, and still is, a proponent of community policing to maintain her priority of keeping our community safe.
Mayor Kautz’s leadership style can best be described as open, inquisitive, knowledgeable and supportive. She worked very hard in educating herself in terms of the needs of our department to best serve the community. A good example of her initiative was the personal research she conducted in determining the appropriate upgrades for the Police Department space. Many hours of her time was spent in touring other police facilities in the metropolitan area. She interviewed their staffs, elected officials and architects to assure economical enhancements to existing police facilities were achieved. A major goal was seeking and accomplishing an end result that was cost effective, serving the community not only for today but for tomorrow, as evidenced by the police facilities as they presently exist.
One of the significant improvements to the existing building was the addition of indoor garage parking for the emergency vehicles, a definite need during inclement weather conditions. A timely response to emergencies when people are in critical need for care saves lives. Not to mention preventing wear and tear on vehicles and equipment.
Mayor Kautz’s care and concern for our citizenry as well as the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency personnel (and all city staff) has been a hallmark of her tenure as mayor. She continues to exhibit a high level of energy and determination to do her very best, expecting the same from city staff, as well. Mayor Kautz’s length of service as an elected official is noteworthy, but definitely outdistanced by her accomplishments, recognized both locally and nationally. I urge that Burnsville residents vote for her reelection.
MICHAEL L.DuMOULIN
Burnsville police chief/deputy city manager 1972 to 1998
