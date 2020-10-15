To the editor:
With absentee balloting for the 2020 general election underway, I would like to voice my enthusiastic support for Kaela Berg for the Minnesota House.
I like to get to know my local and state representatives, and I have had the privilege to get to know Kaela over the past year. Kaela has proven to me that she will not shy away from a tough conversation. She is exactly the advocate I want in my corner. She understands the issues Burnsville and Lakeville residents face, whether local issues like cleaning up the Freeway Landfill or broader state issues like providing equitable education and compassionate health care.
Kaela is an ardent supporter of working people and families. She has years of leadership experience advocating for workers’ rights, protecting the environment and strengthening our schools. Her passion for equity and desire to better the lives of all Minnesotans is why I voted for Kaela.
Kaela has earned the trust and endorsement of a number of labor organizations including AFSCME, SEIU, AFL-CIO, Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, United Food and Commercial Workers, Teamsters, United Steelworkers and Minnesota Nurses Association. If you are a working Minnesotan looking for someone to look out for you, Kaela is in your corner.
I encourage District 56B residents to vote for Kaela Berg at city hall or on Nov. 3 at the polls.
Robert Timmerman
Burnsville
