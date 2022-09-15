To the editor:

 A career working in local government has taught me to value and appreciate the kind of leadership that serves to bring a community together around shared values and ideas. My profession has also taught me to value leadership that is thoughtful and collaborative in approach and is responsive to community concerns. Joshua Lee is up for re-election to Lakeville City Council this year, and he is someone who has proven to personify these characteristics at every turn during his tenure on council. I have witnessed Joshua’s leadership up close, having recently served for three years on the city of Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee. I’ve been incredibly impressed and inspired by Joshua’s sound and pragmatic approach to evaluating city matters. Joshua is also approachable in manner, and warmly welcomes a variety of perspectives.

