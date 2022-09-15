A career working in local government has taught me to value and appreciate the kind of leadership that serves to bring a community together around shared values and ideas. My profession has also taught me to value leadership that is thoughtful and collaborative in approach and is responsive to community concerns. Joshua Lee is up for re-election to Lakeville City Council this year, and he is someone who has proven to personify these characteristics at every turn during his tenure on council. I have witnessed Joshua’s leadership up close, having recently served for three years on the city of Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee. I’ve been incredibly impressed and inspired by Joshua’s sound and pragmatic approach to evaluating city matters. Joshua is also approachable in manner, and warmly welcomes a variety of perspectives.
Navigating the varying needs and desires of a community and weighing those against policies and budgets is no easy task. Joshua’s service on the City Council these past four years has cemented my belief that Lakeville needs leaders exactly like him. He has served our community incredibly well and Lakeville will continue to benefit under his leadership. I ask voters to please join me as I enthusiastically cast a vote for Joshua Lee for City Council on Nov. 8.
