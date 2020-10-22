To the editor:
COVID-19 has sent our state budget into a tailspin. Minnesota’s budget outlook has turned rather gloomy quickly. We now face a deficit of $4 billion to $5 billion for the next two years. We need strong leaders who will ensure that every taxpayer dollar is being spent wisely, efficiently and effectively. When times are tough, it’s even more important we have elected officials who will hold the government accountable and protect the pocketbooks of hard working Minnesotans.
Jose Jimenez is that candidate in the race for state Senate. Jose will ask the tough questions and not simply accept the status quo. Too often the first place politicians look when times are tough for government are tax increases. I know Jose will stand up for taxpayers and ensure that every single government program is working or that every dollar of savings has been found before asking hard working people in his district to pay more in taxes. Join me in protecting hard working families by supporting Jose Jimenez for state Senate.
Sue Kieffer
Apple Valley
