To the editor:
As a man with autism, I lived a traumatic experience I wish to explain. From October 2016 to March 2017 I found myself in an unenviable position with a licensed foster provider in Scott County, as a Dakota County resident. It was horrible and I wouldn’t want this to happen to another person. Sparing the details which would only stir up my PTSD, let me explain why I’m writing. As a graduate of Partners in Policymaking, I met with an aide of Sen. Greg Clausen in March 2018 and left a file of proof and suggestions. I never heard back from Senator Clausen.
Jose Jimenez, an attorney and candidate in Senate District 57, heard of the injustice I suffered and helped in pursuit of justice. I was left with only one option, to take the foster provider to court in Scott County. April 19, 2019, the provider admitted in court that pictures provided were my living conditions and the other client wasn’t always sleeping in the illegal bedroom in the basement. And when asked by Judge Marshall if these were acceptable living conditions (which I paid $891 per month and taxpayers paid $118 per day), the provider shrugged her shoulders and said: “Well ya!”
So I ask this question. What about the disabled individual who doesn’t have a supportive family and doesn’t have a person like Jose Jimenez in their life? Jose Jimenez has earned by vote by his actions.
Tony Helms
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.