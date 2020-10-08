To the editor:

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health have let our seniors living in long-term care facilities down. Seniors in LTC facilities are in lockdown. They can’t leave the facility except to visit a doctor, can’t have visitors except sometimes outdoors, and eat their meals in their rooms (no common area dining). Yet 1,400 deaths or 73% of the deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota have been senior residents in LTC facilities. There are 260 LTC facilities with at least one COVID-19 exposure case in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health is responsible for inspecting LTC facilities and ensuring that these facilities maintain effective COVID-19 infection control and prevention.

Democrat state Sen Greg Clausen, District 57, and state Rep. John Huot (District 57B) have not held the Walz administration accountable for these deaths. We have many friends living in LTC facilities. That is why I am voting for Jose Jimenez for District 57 and Sandra Jimenez for District 57B. They know how to make those who regulate and inspect LTC facilities accountable.

Carl Rock

Rosemount

