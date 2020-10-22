To the editor:
I am voting for Jess Hanson for Minnesota House District 56A in west Burnsville and Savage. She will make Minnesota a leader in clean energy policy and jobs, will expand access to affordable health care, and will keep us safe during the pandemic.
I helped organize the Minnesota District 56 Candidate Forum on Oct. 6, which has been viewed nearly 1,000 times on the MN350 Action Facebook Page. Jess Hanson attended, but her opponent Pam Myhra declined the invitation. Hanson agrees with 97% of scientists (NASA) and the vast majority of Americans (Yale Climate Change Survey) that human-caused climate change is real and must be addressed urgently. Hanson will champion policies that make Minnesota an innovation leader in clean energy technology and jobs.
Despite the clear science, Myhra stated at a debate that we are heading toward a “new ice age” (2nd Congressional District GOP debate, 2016).
Hanson works in health care and agrees with the current CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. She has chosen to campaign safely virtually and at limited socially distanced events wearing masks. Myhra’s party continues to hold large campaign rallies, and her Facebook Page this month shows her talking with constituents without wearing a mask (Oct. 1 post). Hanson will expand MinnesotaCare so more people have access to high quality affordable health coverage. Myhra wants to roll back health coverage and the protection of pre-existing conditions by repealing the Affordable Care
Act “in its entirety” (2nd Congressional District GOP debate, 2016).
Myhra is wrong for Minnesota. Hanson believes in science, will create clean energy jobs, will protect our environment, will expand access to affordable health care, and will improve the lives of all Minnesotans.
PAULA THOMSEN
Savage
