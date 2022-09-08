To the editor:
A Sept. 2 letter writer asserts that Republican nominee Dr. Scott Jensen is unfit to be governor because he has run afoul of the medical establishment for statements he has made about the COVID-19 pandemic. I respectfully disagree.
A Sept. 2 letter writer asserts that Republican nominee Dr. Scott Jensen is unfit to be governor because he has run afoul of the medical establishment for statements he has made about the COVID-19 pandemic. I respectfully disagree.
Jensen has advocated for COVID-19 policies that incorporate informed consent, a respect for the doctor/patient relationship, and medical freedom (including no mandates), reflecting core values many of us share. Unsurprisingly, some of these views have drawn attack as being out of step with official COVID-19 guidance and messaging. That doesn’t make them wrong or misinformed. As one who holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and follows the developing science on the mRNA vaccines, I personally believe caution is prudent and stand with Jensen on this issue. To me, the courage and resolve he’s shown in the face of license-threatening complaints by anonymous individuals (none of which has resulted in disciplinary actions, despite what his opponents would like you to believe), reveal a strength of character well-suited to the office of governor.
But whatever your views on COVID-19, don’t let the tail wag the dog. The governor’s race is about who is our best choice to improve K-12 education, renew support for our law enforcement personnel, forge a responsible energy policy, protect family budgets, stimulate small business, and serve as a good steward of the taxes we pay. Scott Jensen is the one, hands down. And if you’re concerned about crime, which I think we all are, check out his campaign website’s Plan to Bolster Public Safety, which promotes positive changes at all levels of the system, from enforcement to the court system to restorative justice. Scott Jensen deserves support.
The headline for the Sept. 2 letter asked if we would trust Jensen with our medical care. Yes, I certainly would. What the letter writer didn’t tell you was that in 2016, he was named Family Physician of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians!
VICTORIA SANDBERG
Eagan

