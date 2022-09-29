Jeff Witte, who is running to be state representative for 57B, is not a typical politician. He is a very down to earth, relatable guy who makes friends at doors all across our community. He and his wife have lived in Lakeville for 32 years and raised three daughters through Lakeville Schools. Jeff is a retired police sergeant with 27 years of service. He currently serves on the Lakeville Planning Commission, is the president of the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Thunder Academy Soccer Club, and works security for Twins games downtown.
Jeff decided to run because he loves our community and wants to protect it from the deterioration we’re seeing in Minneapolis and St. Paul. He is seeking to serve the people in a new way, not on the streets as a cop, but in the halls of the St. Paul Capitol as our state representative in northern Lakeville.
Because of his life experience, Jeff Witte gets people’s concerns about public safety. Jeff gets people’s concerns about their kids, their education, and their safety in school. He gets people’s concerns about the out-of-control inflation that’s draining all of our pocketbooks.
Jeff Witte has a vision for a better, stronger future for our state. From his years of service and leadership on the police force, Jeff knows how to work on a team and develop a winning strategy. He has a plan to improve the economy, public safety, and education by: returning the state tax surplus to the people and providing permanent tax cuts, funding and support law enforcement, pushing for policies that hold criminals accountable, and ensuring the best available security and policies in our schools, in addition to keeping the focus on academics in education.
Jeff Witte has made a life-time career of serving and protecting us on the streets as a police officer, and now he seeks to continue his service to our community by representing us in the Legislature. Let’s give him the chance to do so! Vote for Jeff Witte for House Representative 57B.
