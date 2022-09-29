To the editor:

Jeff Witte, who is running to be state representative for 57B, is not a typical politician. He is a very down to earth, relatable guy who makes friends at doors all across our community. He and his wife have lived in Lakeville for 32 years and raised three daughters through Lakeville Schools. Jeff is a retired police sergeant with 27 years of service. He currently serves on the Lakeville Planning Commission, is the president of the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Thunder Academy Soccer Club, and works security for Twins games downtown.

Load comments