As U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a parent of students in Lakeville schools, I support Marilee Jager for District 194 School Board. I have known Marilee for three years. We met through youth sports. She has a strong work ethic, a passion for providing leadership to our youth, and is highly involved in our community. Marilee’s children are also students in Lakeville schools.
Marilee’s goal is to prepare and equip students to become responsible citizens and to succeed in an ever-changing world. Marilee has been a career speaker at the high school and middle school level. This summer she was a career speaker in the field of finance at my daughter’s Century Middle School’s Learning Lab. Marilee values a rigorous curriculum that challenges our students to reach their full potential.
School districts are complex organizations which require a governing board with a range of skills, from budget management of millions of dollars to responding to the needs of parents, students, and all stakeholders. Without exception, the decisions a school board makes will impact your children and our community for years to come. As a natural leader and with a career in finance, Marilee will inspire the board to work together for the success of our students by prioritizing academic excellence in all her budget and policy decisions. Now more than ever, we need the strengths Marilee possesses to empower our superintendent and district administrators to manage the schools, the teachers to effectively teach, and the students to be supported in environments conducive to learning. Vote for Marilee to get our students back on track and to keep our schools the preferred choice for parents and teachers!
