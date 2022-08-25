To the editor:
In a recent TV ad, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig claims her opponent “has a misleading campaign against her.”
So, let’s talk about “misleading.”
In Craig’s Aug. 12 email to constituents, she addresses her portion of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that lowers healthcare costs in three areas. Her efforts would have been more appreciated on a bill standing on its own merits. Instead, it is part of a mega-omnibus bill that she says “makes the single largest investment in renewable energy in history.”
Not mentioned is the fact that it provides for a huge expansion of the IRS by 87,000 new agents. That is a high ratio of agents to apparently enforce the large increase in taxes on corporations and the rich. Much of corporate tax increases get passed onto consumers and, according to the Tax Foundation Special Report 238, onto labor: “The share of the burden falling on labor is routinely found to be between 50% and 100%, with 70% percent or higher the most likely outcome.”
The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) concluded that the IRA “would have no meaningful effect on inflation in the near term but would reduce inflation by around 0.1 percentage points by the middle of the first decade.”
A 0.1% reduction in five years would do nothing to address the 8% to 9% we are currently facing. Yet Craig indicated to the last caller on her Aug. 16 teleconference that the act should reduce inflation.
Twice Craig proudly mentioned in her email that the IRA also lowers the deficit and cited about $300 million in her teleconference.
The PWBM estimated it “would reduce cumulative deficits by $264 billion over the 10-year budget window.” Cumulative over 10 years would mean about $26 billion per year. According to usdebtclock.org, we are $30.66 trillion in debt with an annual deficit of $1.523 trillion. That 26 billion would only lop off about the last two digits of our annual deficit. That is nothing to brag about.
Tired of being misled, I’m voting for Tyler Kistner in November.
AL KRANZ
Burnsville
