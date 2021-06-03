To the editor:

Per the Census Bureau and a story at Governing.com, Minnesota spends $12,382 per child per year on education.

Parents have often chosen to buy houses in an area depending on the quality of the local public school. I wonder how many parents feel they got their monies worth last year?

And, I wonder how many parents would have opted for a private school if they had even half of the state money to spend on the school of their choice.

Please note, choice does not mandate a private or parochial school. If parents are happy with their public school, they could choose to keep their kids there. If not, they could choose another school … even another public school.

It is long past time to give parents a choice.

Education dollars should follow the kids. Parents should get the money to send their children to the school of their choice.

Diana Bratlie

Lakeville

