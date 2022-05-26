To the editor:

The GOP platform has not received enough attention. Is this what you want to vote for?

- Increased taxes on those earning less than $100,000

- The need to renew Social Security and Medicare every five years — or face their termination

- Increased budget deficits

- Limiting your freedom to travel from state to state

- The death of mothers who have ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages

- The imposition of religious values on your freedom to worship as you choose

- Continued corporate monopoly leading to increased price gouging and inflation?

- Larger class sizes due to insufficient school funding

If so, vote Republican. Don’t blame Democrats for the results.

Ronald S. Goldser

Eagan

