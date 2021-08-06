To the editor:
Valley Natural Foods recently canceled a 17-year relationship with Bittersweet Bakery because of comments the owner made at a recent District 196 School Board meeting. I was at that meeting and heard comments with many points of view. I am not aware of any definition of acceptable and unacceptable comments, except yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. So I guess we are left with preferences and opinions. If we hear comments we disagree with, we can tolerate or condemn them. However, condemning a person’s comments also condemns or shames the person.
There is a petition that encourages 30 of Bittersweet Bakery customers to cancel their business relationship with the company. It is unfortunate that Valley Natural Foods was taken in by this hateful activity.
As I walk in to the Valley Natural Foods store, I see over the door “Everyone Welcome.” Maybe it should be changed to “Some People Welcome.”
Rich McCabe
Apple Valley
