According to the 2020 Point-In-Time Count, nearly 1,000 families are homeless on a given night in Minnesota. A lack of affordable housing and inadequate income, struggles with mental health issues, domestic violence, and racial disparities drive families into shelters like Dakota Woodlands – the only shelter for homeless families in Dakota County.
Dakota Woodlands focuses on meeting the immediate basic needs of our clients, while also helping them gain stability, remove barriers to housing, and connect with resources.
Shelters cannot end homelessness; we must also address the lack of affordable housing and racial disparities in home ownership. But shelters can save lives. Beyond survival, having a safe place to sleep and reliable access to food and necessities is vital to gaining stability and independence. Shelters also provide on-site services and access to resources to address the increasing mental and chronic health conditions that often plague our homeless population.
Addressing the challenges facing homeless families leads to stability and independence. For families, having their basic needs met means being able to focus on other things such as gaining employment or furthering their education.
Shelter facilities rely on public and private funding to provide this critical work. Many sources of funding explicitly exclude expenses such as construction, renovation and furnishing – making these projects difficult to fund. The capital funding for emergency shelters currently being discussed in the Minnesota Legislature would allow providers to create, improve or expand life-saving services to Minnesota families experiencing homelessness.
At a time when the state of Minnesota has a multi-million-dollar surplus, it is inexcusable that many Minnesota families remain unhoused. Without significant investment in shelter capital from the state government, the safety net created by shelters and supportive housing programs will continue to fray.
Providers need resources and support to invest in trauma-informed, culturally relevant services that not only meet the basic needs of families experiencing homelessness, but create a community where homelessness is brief, rare, and non-recurring. We urge you to contact your state legislators today and ask them to invest in ending homelessness in your area by supporting capital funding for emergency shelters.
