To the editor:
As a mental health case manager in Dakota County and a social work graduate student, I have witnessed firsthand the lack of affordable housing in our communities and the burden this causes for families. The public and city officials need to be more aware of the severity of this issue to reduce homelessness in our communities. I am passionate about this issue because the National Association of Social Workers Code of Ethics states that social workers have an ethical responsibility to promote the general welfare of society.
We must advocate for more affordable and safe housing options. A disabled individual receiving Social Security can barely afford to have their basic needs met with the high cost of rent. I have seen single mothers who work full time face eviction because of this crisis. Rental costs are rising while wages stay the same.
If no action is taken, the homeless population will grow, and many will suffer. I encourage people to contact their city officials as well as local housing and community development agencies to push for more subsidized housing options in safe locations. Let’s invest in our city and our people.
Alison Meagher
Eagan
