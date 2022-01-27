We are being robbed! We’re being robbed by our own government. Lest readers think this is some political rant, it’s not.
When it comes to fiscal mismanagement, money printing and debt, the Democratic and Republican parties are two wings of the same bird.
The recently reported (and low-balled) consumer price index showed an annual increase of 7%. To be clear, inflation is not rising prices. Inflation is the expansion of the money supply. As stated by famed economist Milton Friedman, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”
The price increases (that we call inflation) is the result of the Federal Reserve’s recent near doubling of the money supply and the associated national debt.
Last time inflation was this high was 1982. The difference between then and now is that in 1982 the fed funds rate, treasury bonds and money markets were all north of 9%. The government had to pay us to use our money. Savers and retirees could protect their wealth even with high inflation. With over a decade of 0% interest rates, even if the Federal Reserve implements six quarter point interest rate hikes over the next two years, the resulting 1.5% rate is still a joke compared to inflation.
Who profits from this inflation? The government and corporations with high debt.
Who loses? Those with significant savings such as those planning on retiring soon.
With stocks, commodities and real estate at near record (dare I say bubble) valuations, there is no obvious escape. The only choice is to participate in their financial version of the Hunger Games.
This is by design rather than accident. The government is $30 trillion in debt. Their only way out is to take at least half your wealth. The easiest way to do that is through inflation and forced prolonged low interest rates.
The days where folks of good character, modest means, and common sense could save for a comfortable retirement are long gone. The only hope is being one of the rare few with the financial wits and weapons to survive their game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.