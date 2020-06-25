To the editor:
I read with interest and amusement David Beyer’s long-winded, incomprehensible June 19 screed regarding a letter submitted by Richard Iffert requesting that liberal leaders resign following their ineffectiveness during the recent riots and forced shutdown due to the virus.
Over the years, I have read many letters by Mr. Iffert. I have found nothing with which to disagree in any single one of them. His writing is very succinct and his points are well thought-out, cogent, intelligent and very readable. I compliment him on his correct usage of grammar.
David Beyer’s letter is not so much a refutation of Mr. Iffert’s letter as it is a bold-faced attack on President Donald J. Trump. As I read Mr. Beyer’s “proof” of President Trump’s failures I noticed a number of inaccuracies, one of which stood out: He accused President Trump of telling the American public “over 18,000 (and counting) lies over the past 3.5 years.” I think that amounts to 14 lies a day, including Saturday and Sunday. Quite impressive. Pinocchio would be proud.
I guess I’ll skip David Beyer in the future and read more Richard Iffert whenever he is printed.
CHUCK ERICKSON
Burnsville
