To the editor:
While reading the headlines of violence and injustice within Minnesota in the past year, I have tried to think of the best actions I can take to enable my community to take care of each other, stay safe and ensure justice for all. An opportunity to participate was Wednesday when residents were allowed to “Meet the Candidates for Dakota County Attorney.”
Normally Dakota County residents make their voices heard by voting for county attorney, but with the Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom retiring earlier this year, the Dakota County Board will be appointing the short-term replacement. As noted by the event leaders, “County attorneys are some of the most powerful people in the criminal justice system. They decide who gets criminal charges filed against them, determine the severity of those charges, and decide if charges get filed at all. County attorneys can contribute to increases in incarceration and exacerbate racial inequities in our justice system, or they can be agents for criminal justice reform.” This appointee will be responsible for leading the Dakota County Attorney Office through the pandemic back-log of cases and making criminal justice system changes that will impact our communities for years to come.
I am most impressed by finalist Elizabeth Lamin, a Dakota County resident with 15 years experience as an assistant county attorney. Elizabeth has been a strong proponent of treatment courts, which work to identify and address the chronic underlying issues causing crime. Elizabeth has been a leader in the areas of gang-related crimes and gun violence prevention teams, working closely with police departments and multiple government agencies. She has also worked with community members and victims on restorative justice practices to help break cycles of violence and heal communities. She has also spent time managing a food pantry and working at battered women’s organizations. Elizabeth’s experience and leadership is exactly what we need in Dakota County to create positive long-term change in our criminal justice system.
Jen Miller
Eagan
