To the editor:
I have question: As you have more vehicles travel a road, you widen the road, right?
If you upgrade to a county road then you can travel from city to city efficiently. If you still have more traffic you then push the state to have it changed to a state highway.
Roundabouts are fine for local roads or boulevards with speed limits of 45 mph or lower, to place them on highways or major county road is a mistake. It’s a county road because it should travel through more than one city to use county monies not a city’s money.
Those people who do not like vehicles are doing everything they can to make our drives as long as possible. Look at Apple Valley. They do not have one mile of state highway going through it. It’s almost time to have Highway 77 continue to go south into Lakeville.
Idea for Scott and Dakota County: Upgrade County Road 42 to a freeway all the way to Highway 169 then you meet Highway 41.
I disagree with the National Conference of State Legislatures there has been a need to change to the transportation tax to tax more vehicles that are hybrid or straight electric. When you buy a new vehicle a temporary plate, it should be used like other states. Also start giving out tickets for expired plates – $108/ticket.
Kevin Grass
Burnsville
