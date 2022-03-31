In announcing his run for the Minnesota legislature, Republican Joe Scanlon made several baseless claims about Representative John Huot, DFL-Rosemount. To set the record straight, as a legislator Huot promotes educational excellence and works to ensure that teachers and staff have the resources they need to prepare students for the 21st century. His support for law enforcement is solid, and he routinely elicits their professional views to help inform his decisions. As a matter of record, Huot recently departed from the majority of DFL legislators to vote against some proposed changes to policing.
Without offering any basis, Scanlon claimed that Huot would deny parents’ input in our schools. Huot is the parent of current and former District 196 students who involved himself as a coach and referee long before entering public service. It is Scanlon who explicitly puts forward a political agenda by linking his bid for political office with changes to educational policy.
Rather than look back to a past that never was, we need a representative who sees the need for comprehensive education, innovation and smart energy polices. More importantly, we need a representative who respects all members of our shared community. We need John Huot in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.